MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 184,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,094. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MGE Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

