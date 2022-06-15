MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.39

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

