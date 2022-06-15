Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

