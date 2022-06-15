Michael Cole Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) insider Michael Cole acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($34,375.00).

About Ironbark Capital (Get Rating)

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

