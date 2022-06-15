Michael Ruane Purchases 149,890 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane purchased 149,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,338.01 ($11,345.84).

On Wednesday, May 18th, Michael Ruane bought 92,856 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,121.30 ($7,028.68).

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Ruane bought 4,392,144 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$483,135.84 ($335,511.00).

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Ruane bought 150,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$16,350.00 ($11,354.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

