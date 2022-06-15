Microsoft Co. (MSFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 8th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.29. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 455,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $153,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

