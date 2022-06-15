Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

