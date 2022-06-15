MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $55,352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.