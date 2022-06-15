MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 11.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.61 and last traded at $174.61. 21,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average is $418.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

