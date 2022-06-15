MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $534.83.

MSTR opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day moving average of $418.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

