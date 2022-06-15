Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.69. Microvast shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 57,923 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

