MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MICT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,353. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in MICT by 2,290.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MICT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in MICT by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

