MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
MICT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,353. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
MICT Company Profile (Get Rating)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
