Mike Harburn Sells 9,138 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at 4.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.89. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

