MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 387,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 452,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

