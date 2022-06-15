Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 112,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,630. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

