Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 58,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,712. Minim has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minim (MINM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.