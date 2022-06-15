Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 58,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,712. Minim has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

