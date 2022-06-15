Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $579.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

