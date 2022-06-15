Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 48.5% in May

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,248,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,488.0 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.