Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,664,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 7,427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,827.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $$3.37 during trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

