Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 273.4 days.
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $25.15.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
