Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 273.4 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

