Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 85,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,719 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

