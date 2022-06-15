Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

Shares of MRNA opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 33.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

