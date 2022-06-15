Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,574. Modiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

MDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers International Group assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

