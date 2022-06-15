Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $239.30 and a 12 month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.