Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $448.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 448 ($5.44), with a volume of 84334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.40 ($5.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £667.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 622.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 749.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

