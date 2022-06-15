monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.36 and last traded at $105.08. Approximately 18,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 694,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.11.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
