Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 105,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,072 ($25.15) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.00.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.