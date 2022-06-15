MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.38.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

