MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $420.38.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

