MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

MDB opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.36 and its 200 day moving average is $386.27. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

