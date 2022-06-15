Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 128,068 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.