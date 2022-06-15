Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.96

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $934.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.