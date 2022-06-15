Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MVVYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 22,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
