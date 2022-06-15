Morgan Stanley Cuts GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $8.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,210 shares of company stock worth $2,551,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

