Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.49. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 212,419 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
