Morgan Stanley Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $479.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.19% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Shares of ALGN opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.20 and a 200 day moving average of $452.14. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

