Morgan Stanley Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,246. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

