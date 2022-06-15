Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

