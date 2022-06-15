Morgan Stanley Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Overweight

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

