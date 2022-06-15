MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 3,952 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MorphoSys by 214.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.