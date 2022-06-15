Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $194.00

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.59), with a volume of 128959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($2.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

