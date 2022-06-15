Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
MOTR opened at GBX 212 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.75. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 194 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99. The stock has a market cap of £191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60.
About Motorpoint Group (Get Rating)
