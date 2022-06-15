Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 28,378 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $79,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,709,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,187,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vaxxinity stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.