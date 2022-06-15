M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Up 52.7% in May

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,697. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

