MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($239.58) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

MTX stock opened at €168.75 ($175.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €186.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 41.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

