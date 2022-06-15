MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.