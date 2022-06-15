MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$38.57 on Wednesday. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTYFF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

