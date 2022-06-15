Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

