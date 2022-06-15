Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mymetics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Mymetics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, engages in the research and development of vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, and chikungunya.

