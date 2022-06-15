Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 43.6% in May

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

